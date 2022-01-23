The teaser of the new Telugu digital film Bhama Kalapam starring Priyamani as homemaker Anupama is out! Going by the glimpse, the movie looks thrilling and has a twisted plot. The drama also starring John Vijay and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti is all set to premiere soon on Aha on February 11.

Watch Video:

