Makers of Bheemla Nayak took to Twitter and announced that the flick will either release on February 25 or April 1 this year. They shared the official statement and wrote, "As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!"

Check Out The Statement Below:

