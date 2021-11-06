A new song from Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak is all set to release tommorow (November 7) at 11.07 AM. Titled Lala Bheemla, the track will feature the one and only PSPK. It is said that the song will be high on energy and music. Along with this announcement, the makers also unveiled a new poster that sees PSPK in a lungi and shirt. Lala Bheemla is composed by S Thaman.

Check It Out:

Fireworks to ur Earphones all the way from the Jungle🌳 Trance🪘🪘🪘🪘🥁🥁🥁🥁 of #BheemaNayakMusic 🧨💥❤️ Coming Ur way !! At 11:07 AM #LalaBheemla 🎵💃🔥 pic.twitter.com/c653qnDTFL — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 6, 2021

