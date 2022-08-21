Ahead of Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22, the makers his forthcoming movie, Bholaa Shankar, announced its release date with a kickass poster. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the Telugu film will hit the big screens on April 14 next year. The flick also stars Tamanna Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi’s First Look From His Telugu Film Unveiled on Occasion of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Bholaa Shankar Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)