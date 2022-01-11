Bro Daddy is the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who’d also be seen in the lead. The film starring Mohanlal as John Kattadi has introduced Soubin Shahir’s character, who’ll be portraying the role of Happy Pinto. In this poster, the actor is seen in a bearded look, dressed in mustard colour shirt, wearing vintage sunnies and is all smiles.

Soubin Shahir As Happy Pinto In Bro Daddy

