It's official! Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's next Bro now has a release date. The makers dropped a new poster today and revealed that the flick will be releasing in theatres on July 28. The picture sees both the actors exuding confidence while posing near a bike. The movie is helmed by Samuthirakani. Bro: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu Remake Gets a Title and Motion Poster! (Watch Video).

Bro Release Date Out:

