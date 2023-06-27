The makers of Bro starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej dropped an exciting new update about the movie today. Sharing a new poster featuring the leads, they announced that Bro's teaser will be releasing soon. However, the makers have kept the teaser date of the flick under wraps. The poster sees both the actors flaunting swag in lungis. Bro: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu Remake Gets a Title and Motion Poster! (Watch Video).

Bro Teaser Coming Soon:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)