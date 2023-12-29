The wait is finally over! Fans can mark their calendars for the much-anticipated release of Captain Miller, starring Dhanush, set to hit screens on January 12, 2024, with a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Alongside this exciting announcement, the makers have unveiled a mesmerising new poster that truly encapsulates the film's essence. The poster's uniqueness is unparalleled, with Dhanush gripping a gun, exuding a captivating aura, while Priyanka Mohan, holding a lantern, adds an enigmatic touch. Captain Miller Song 'Un Oliyile': A Soulful Track From Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan's Film Composed By Sean Roldan (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check The New Poster Of Captain Miller:

