"Un Oliyile," the second track from Captain Miller, sung by the melodious Sean Roldan, has been released by the makers. This captivating song delves deep into the unconventional essence of expressing love through silence. It beautifully unveils the enchanting love tale between Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan, as depicted in its visuals. Crafted by the musical maestro GV Prakash, "Un Oliyile" is destined to enchant audiences with its mesmerising magic and emotional resonance. Captain Miller First Look Unveiled! Dhanush Stands Tall in Bodies-Strewn Battleground in New Poster of Arun Matheswaran’s Next (View Pic).

Captain Miller Song 'Un Oliyile':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)