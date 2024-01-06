Dhanush will be seen as the ‘Devil’ in the upcoming film Captain Miller. The trailer from Arun Matheswaran’s period action drama offers a glimpses of his ruthless side while battling the enemies with all guns blazing. This bold and brutal avatar of Dhanush is sure leave fans amazed. Towards the end of this three-minute trailer, viewers will also witness a flashback featuring him in officer’s uniform, clean-shaven and sporting mustache, calling himself ‘Captain Miller’. Captain Miller Censor Update: CBFC Cuts Down on Violence and Abuses in Dhanush’s Film, Runtime Revealed - Read Deets!

Watch The Trailer Of Captain Miller Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)