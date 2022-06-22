Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran have welcomed twin babies and even shared adorable pictures of their little munchkins on social media. The former has shared a post in which she has lashed out at trolls who have asked her if she had twins through surrogacy as she did not post any pictures of her pregnancy. Chinmayi mentioned saying, “I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life. My family. My friends circle. Photos of our kids wont be on our socials either for a long while.” Chinmayi Sripada And Rahul Ravindran Blessed With Twins, Couple Reveals Their Daughter And Son’s Names With Cute Pictures.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)