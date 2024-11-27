A 25-year-old surrogate died after falling from the ninth floor of a Raidurg apartment on Tuesday. Initially deemed suicide, tied sarees and dupatta suggested an escape attempt. Her husband alleged inappropriate behavior by Rajesh Babu, who had hired her for surrogacy. Reportedly unhappy with his conduct, she may have tried to flee, leading to the fatal fall. Police revealed the surrogacy procedure was set for next month, with a INR 10-lakh deal promised. The woman and her husband were living in Babu's flat. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered, and police are investigating the allegations of misconduct and all possible angles. Road Accident in Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Them on Highway off Mammallapuram.

Surrogate Woman Falls to Death in Hyderabad

Surrogate Woman Dies After Falling from Ninth Floor in Raidurg A 25-year-old woman, engaged as a surrogate by a childless couple, died after falling from the ninth floor of a posh residential building, My Home Bhuja, in Raidurg on Tuesday. According to the police, she and her… pic.twitter.com/9Wjt3EO8M0 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)