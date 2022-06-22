Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twins, a daughter and a son, and the couple shared the good news across social media platforms. They even shared adorable pictures of their babies. While sharing the post on Instagram, they captioned it as “Driptah and Sharvas The new and forever center of our Universe.” Pranitha Subhash Blessed With Baby Girl, Shares First Picture of Newborn on Instagram!

Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran

