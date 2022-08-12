Chiyaan Vikram has finally joined social media. Twitter to be more specific. He posted his very first video on the account sharing a sweet message to his fans in Tamil and even addressed those who don't know Tamil. He said "I love you and see you later. right here. Love you and I'm gonna go off".

View Video Here:

