Actor Mammootty recently shared Christopher's teaser date on Twitter which will be released on January 1, 2023 at 6 pm. The Mollywood superstar will be playing a tough cop in B Unnikrishnan's investigative thriller film.

Check the poster here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)