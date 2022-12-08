Connect is the upcoming horror-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead. The film produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures’ banner also features Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Haniya and Vinay Rai in key roles. The makers have announced the trailer of the film will be out on the midnight of December 9, at 12am. Connect Teaser: Nayanthara, Anupam Kher’s Horror Film Will Give You a Shocking Jolt! (Watch Video).

Connect Trailer Date And Time

“Fear the Devil. It comes at midnight” Connect trailer screaming from 12 midnight, on December 9. Subscribe to the official YouTube channel of Rowdy pictures for more updateshttps://t.co/r3jehOGibz@VigneshShivn #Nayanthara @AnupamPKher @Donechannel1 @Rowdy_Pictures pic.twitter.com/fRC8OgPVfA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2022

