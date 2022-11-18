Makers have dropped the official teaser of Anupam Kher, Nayanthara's horror movie Connect on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday and it looks promising. The teaser showcases Nayanthara's character and she is seen interacting with Anupam Kher, who plays a pastor. As Anupam Kher's character instructs her to go inside the room which is pitch dark, we see a child tied to the cot. What happens next will shock you! Connect: Teaser of Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan’s Horror-Thriller to Be Released on November 18! (View Poster).

Connect Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)