Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen opposite Nani in the upcoming film Dasara, has expressed gratitude to the film’s unit members in a very special way. She reportedly gifted gold coins of 10 grams each to 130 unit members. It is said that she shelled out over Rs 70 lakh on the gift. Ram Charan Gifts Gold Coins to 35 Technicians from RRR Unit After the Film’s Success at Box Office!

Keerthy Suresh Gifts Gold Coins To Dasara Unit Members

.@KeerthyOfficial has gifted gold coins to every member of #Dasara crew. About 130 coins. Heart of gold 💥 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)