Australian cricketer David Warner doesn't stop entertaining fans on and off the field and the explosive batsmen is known for treating fans with his TikTok videos as he has previously danced to south hit tunes. Now the Sunrisers Hyderabad star has stepped in south star Dhanush's shoes by using the Reface app as we see him in Mari 2 hit song 'Rowdy Baby' shaking leg with Sai Pallavi. The video is fun to watch.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

