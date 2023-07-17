After much anticipation, the release of Chiyyan Vikram's film Dhruva Natchathiram has been in the works for quite some time, with initial reports suggesting announcement of the release date with official trailer. However, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has now unveiled the promo for the movie's second single "His Name Is John". The highly awaited project features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of John, a skilled spy serving India's National Security Agency. As the leader of a team comprising ten undercover agents, John undertakes crucial missions for the agency. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma are the female leads in this Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed film. Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: Move Over, Tom Cruise! Chiyaan Vikram Dazzles as A Stylish Spy in Gautham Menon's Thriller.
Check Out The Promo Here:
#HisNameIsJohn and yes, he is back 🔥
Here is the promo of the 2nd single from #DhruvaNatchathiram
Full song releasing on 19th July!@menongautham @chiyaan @Jharrisjayaraj @oruoorileoru @Preethisrivijay @SonyMusicSouth @DoneChannel1 @gobeatroute pic.twitter.com/5WegMBIX6i
— OndragaEntertainment (@OndragaEnt) July 17, 2023
