Aishwarya Rajesh has been given police security owing to controversy surrounding her film Farhana. As per reports, cops are deployed outside her house. For the unaware, the South star has been receiving threats for portraying the role of a middle-class Muslim woman who opts for sex work to earn income in Farhana. Her film has been accused of showing a community in bad light. Did Aishwarya Rajesh Diss Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Performance? Farhana Actress Clarified Misunderstanding in Open Letter!

Aishwarya Rajesh Gets Security:

Amid the simmering controversy over the recently released thriller film #Farhana, actor #AishwaryaRajesh, who plays the lead role in the movie, has reportedly been provided police security@aishu_dilhttps://t.co/XGnqG2LVeB — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) May 16, 2023

Watch Farhana Teaser:

