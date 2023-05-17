Aishwarya Rajesh has written a letter for those who tried to twist her words and make it seem like she dissed Rashmika Mandanna and her performance in Pushpa by saying that she was better suited for the role. In an interview Aishwarya had said "I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better." In her open letter Aishwarya states that she "has nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika's work" and urges people to stop spreading false rumours. Farhana Movie Review: Aishwarya Rajesh Impresses in a Thriller That Struggles to Find Its Footing.

View Aishwarya's Full Letter:

Clarification from Aishwarya Rajesh! pic.twitter.com/qOvQhmNXDS — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)