South star Vishnu Vishal's next FIR which is all set to release at the theatres on February 11 will also stream on an OTT platform. As reportedly, the post-theatrical streaming rights of FIR have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video at a whopping price of Rs 7 crore. However, nothing as such as been officially announced by the makers yet.

Check It Out:

EXCLUSIVE: #FIR - Post theatrical streaming rights bagged by Amazon Prime for 7 crore. The action thriller comes to cinemas on February 11. pic.twitter.com/KDfeAsFScO — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)