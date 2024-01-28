Popular actor-turned-TV host Govind Padmasoorya and actress Gopika Anil have finally tied the knot in a grand, traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at the Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur. The much-anticipated union was a joyous occasion filled with love and grandeur. Remembered for their surprise engagement announcement, the couple delighted their fans by sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities, offering a peek into their special day. The bride and groom looked stunning in traditional South Indian attires. Check it out! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Pics Out! Actor Shares Picture-Perfect Moments With His ‘Lav’ From Their Special Day.

Govind Padmasoorya Marries Gopika Anil:

Bride and Groom Look Beautiful on Their D-Day:

We Wish Them Happy Married Life:

Pics From The Couple's Ayinoon Ceremony:

