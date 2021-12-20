Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini took to her Instagram and revealed that she has been diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive carcinoma (breast cancer) and is going under treatment for the same. She shared a picture of hers with a thought-provoking note. In the post, she also mentioned how she has 'undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go.' As soon as she shared this news online, the comment section was filled with motivational messages for her.

Hamsa Nandini:

