HanuMan continues its impressive run at the box office, with the Hindi version crossing the Rs 30 crore mark on Day 8. Teja Sajja's stellar performance has garnered praise, contributing to the film's success. The Telugu version has also made its mark in North India, earning Rs 1.86 crore. The movie's strong opening, coupled with positive reviews from both fans and critics, positions HanuMan as a notable success in the current cinematic landscape. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

See HanuMan Box Office Collection Here:

#HanuMan gathers speed as it steps into Week 2… In fact, biz on Day 8 [second Fri] is HIGHER than Day 7 [Thu; 1.90 cr]… Healthy growth on the cards, with [second] Sat and Sun taking it over ₹ 30 cr mark [as per trends]… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 24.97 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/YkGGdc61NO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2024

