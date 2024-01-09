Prasanth Varma's upcoming Telugu language action-adventure film, HanuMan, is set to feature Teja Sajja as the lead actor. Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, the movie's trailer was unveiled on December 19, providing a glimpse into Varma's captivating CGI world. The trailer commences with an underwater sequence, accompanied by the chanting of shlokas, leading to the unveiling of a colossal Hanuman statue. Subsequently, Teja engages in a thrilling pursuit of a cheetah, offering viewers a sneak peek into the exciting and visually stunning narrative. The film is the first of the cinematic universe created by Prasanth Varma. HanuMan Song 'Sri Ramadootha Stotram': Devotional Chant From Teja Sajja-Starrer Out (Watch Lyrical Video).

Now, before the movie hits the theatres, take a look at some of the key details about it.

Cast: HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma and stars Teja Sajja in the lead alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vinay Rai and others.

Plot: The Telugu language movie features the story of a man who discovers an imaginary place named Anjanadri, where a gem grants him access to lord Hanuman's superhuman powers. He later uses these newly acquired powers to fight off evil forces in the real world.

Check Out HanuMan’s Trailer Here:

Release Date: HanuMan will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Review: The reviews for HanuMan are not out yet, LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

