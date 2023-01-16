The makers of Iraivan, starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead, shared the former’s first look poster. Written and directed by Ahmed, the lead actor looks intense in this first look poster. The film is produced under the banner of Passion Studios. JR29: Jayam Ravi And Nayanthara’s Next To Be Helmed By Endrendrum Punnagai Director I Ahmed – Reports.

Iraivan First Look Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)