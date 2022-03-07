Director I Ahmed has helmed the films Vaamanan, Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan. Speculations are rife that he’d also be directing the tentatively titled JR29 that will feature Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara as the lead pair. The shooting of the film is expected to commence from mid-March. However, an official announcement is awaited on it.

JR29 Update

#JR29 Quickie. Jayam Ravi - Nayantara Direction - I Ahmed. Shoot to commence from Mid March & wrap up by May end. (JR - Ahmed’s previous flick ‘JanaGanaMana’ foreign shoot is still pending, postponed due to Covid) — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 7, 2022

