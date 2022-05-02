Iravin Nizhal, which means Shadow of the Night, is the Tamil film helmed by Radhakrishna Parthiban. He even plays the lead in this movie that is described as ‘the world’s first non-linear single-shot feature film’. This film also features Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth among others in key roles.

Watch The Teaser Of Iravin Nizhal Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)