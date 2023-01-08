Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is to have a cameo in Jailer, the most anticipated film of Rajinikanth. This is the first time Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are sharing screen space and the makers have dropped Lalettan's still from the film's set. Jailer is slated for a global release on April 14. Jailer: Mohanlal To Play a Cameo in Rajinikanth’s Tamil Film – Reports.

Mohanlal on Jailer Sets

