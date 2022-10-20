Jr NTR who is currently in Japan for the release of RRR in the country got a superb surprise from a female fan from the hotel where he's staying. In the viral clip, we get to see the entire housekeeping staff of The Ritz Carlton in Tokyo meeting Tarak, among which a die-hard admirer gifts the superstar a handwritten card with a special message. RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Magnum Opus by SS Rajamouli To Release in Japan on October 21!

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)