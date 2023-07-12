There have been a number of celebrities who turned up to watch The Championships this year. Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu too enjoyed a ‘perfect afternoon’ at Wimbledon. The latter clicked a selfie of them amidst the match and shared it on Instagram. The two look adorable together in this pic. Kajal Aggarwal and Husband Gautam Enjoy Romantic Vacation, Actress Shares Picture-Perfect Moment on a Yacht!

