Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had tied the knot on October 30, 2020. It was an intimate affair that took place in Mumbai in the presence of the couple’s family and close friends. On the occasion of New Year 2022, the actress’ husband shared good news to everyone on social media. Gautam confirmed that he and his ladylove are expecting their first child together in this year. Yes, Kajal is pregnant!

