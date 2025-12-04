On December 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on December 4 and 5; over north Rajasthan during December 4-6 and in Jharkhand on December 6 and 7. The weather agency also said that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning is likely over major parts of South Peninsular India during the next two days. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi today, December 4. However, Chennai is expected to receive 0.2 to 6 mm of rainfall on Thursday, with 0.2 mm of rain projected for Bengaluru. Similarly, Hyderabad will receive 0.2 to 0.8 mm of rainfall on December 4. As per Windy, there will be no rain in Kolkata and Shimal on Thursday.

