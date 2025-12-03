The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, December 1, said that Jharkhand is set for another spell of cold-wave-like conditions from December 3 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees Celsius from the existing. This comes after most parts of the state recorded a minimum temperature above 10 degrees Celsius on Monday. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi today, December 3. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are projected to receive 0.2 to 10 mm and 0.6 to 12 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, respectively. Similarly, Hyderabad is also forecasted to witness 0.2 to 0.3 mm of rainfall on December 3. However, Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Kolkata and Shimla today, December 3. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Depression Set To Bring Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Over Parts of Coastal State on December 2-3, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 3

Delhi Weather Today, December 3

Chennai Weather Today, December 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 3

Kolkata Weather Today, December 3

Shimla Weather Today, December 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)