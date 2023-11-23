Vishnu Manchu has dropped first look poster of his next film, Kannappa online and it's intriguing. The poster unveiled sees Vishnu as fearless warrior aiming his arrow towards the sky. The picture also shows glimpse of Shivalinga, aligning with the movie’s theme. It's said that the actor plays Shiva devotee in the movie. Apart from Manchu, the flick will also see Prabhas, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Shiva Rajkumar among others in key roles. Leo Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Refuses To Appear Before Chennai Police After Being Summoned for Derogatory Remarks Against Trisha Krishnan.

Kannappa Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)