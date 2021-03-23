The official teaser of Tamil movie Karnan is finally out. It star Dhanush , Lal Paul, Yogi Babu , Nataraj (Natty) and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj, produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The story follows the titular character Karnan, who is hailing from a conservative background, fights for the rights of the people. The storyline is influenced from the Manjolai riots of 1999.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

