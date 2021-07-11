Telugu actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh passed away on Saturday (July 10) at a Chennai hospital. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for injuries after he met with an accident on June 26 in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. His car had hit a container truck at the rear. May his soul RIP. Ramesh Bala, Manoj Manchu, and more confirmed the news via social media.

Ramesh Bala:

Popular Telugu Movie critic and Actor #KathiMahesh is no more. He suffered life-threatening injuries in a road accident recently and was getting treated.. May His Soul Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/7vG0QE67TM — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 10, 2021

Manoj Manchu:

Shocked & saddened to hear the news about the demise of #KathiMahesh garu. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace! Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PgFmmk4ct6 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 10, 2021

