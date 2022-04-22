It has been eight days since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 and this film has managed to smash records at the box office. In a week’s time the Hindi version of Yash’s film has surpassed Rs 265 crore in India and very soon it would hit Rs 300 crore mark. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version stands at Rs 268.63 crore.

KGF 2 Hindi Version Box Office Update

#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/BJaAlVcafY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022

