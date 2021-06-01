Yash will help Kannada film industry workers by donating the money for their help. Yash took to his Twitter account to issue a statement and announce the news to his fans. In his statement, he said that while this may not be the ultimate solution, it is only his effort to ease the pain of the technicians who are affected due to the lockdown.

He wrote, “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times, we live in, to each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5,000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it's a ray of hope, since it's hoping that is the certainty of faith, the faith of better times.”

Check Out His Tweet Here:

