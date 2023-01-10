Kranti is the upcoming Kannada movie starring Darshan Thoogudeepa and Rachita Ram in the lead. Written and directed by V Harikrishna, the makers have dropped the lead pair’s new still from the film. Darshan has put his muscular bod on display in all-black ensemble, whereas Rachita looks stunning in a white saree. Kranti is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 26. Pathaan: KGF Actor Anant Nag Slams Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Film for Promoting ‘Nudity’ (Watch Video).

