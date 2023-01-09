Anant Nag has slammed Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s upcoming film Pathaan for promoting ‘nudity’. The KGF actor was asked about the controversy revolving around the song “Besharam Rang” and the lead actress’ outfit. He responded saying, “Showing women in such a way isn’t part of our Indian culture. If the censor team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place,” reports metrosaga. He also stated, “Forget movies, look at OTT content, they show all sorts of nasty and offensive stuff. Everything (nudity) is openly shown and no one is there to stop them.” Besharam Rang Song Row: Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at MP Minister’s Outrage on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Track.

Anant Nag On Pathaan Film Controversy

