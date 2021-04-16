Prithviraj Sukumaran finally announces the release date of his upcoming movie Kuruthi. The film locks May 13 release date and the Malayalam star is hoping for normalcy to return as he tweeted about his film's release date. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the official movie poster of Kuruthi with May 13 release date visible on it and wrote "In theatres 13th May 2021. PS: We at @PrithvirajProd and Team #Kuruthi hope and pray that we are able to overcome the 2nd wave of this pandemic that has hit us, and things will be back to some semblance of normalcy soon."

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet Below:

#KURUTHI In theatres 13th May 2021. PS: We at @PrithvirajProd and Team #Kuruthi hope and pray that we are able to overcome the 2nd wave of this pandemic that has hit us, and things will be back to some semblance of normalcy soon. pic.twitter.com/uLlB6GS0Tw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 16, 2021

