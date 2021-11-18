Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema, has turned 37 today (November 18). On the special occasion, the actress’ fiancé Vignesh Shivan hosted a bash for his ladylove. The pictures from Nayanthara’s birthday celebration are going viral on social media. Nayanthara can be seen hugging her man as she slices her birthday cake that has ‘Happy Birthday Lady Superstar’ written on it. Well, there were not only multiple cakes, but there were fireworks in the sky to make this birthday special for Nayanthara. It is said that celebration was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends.

Nayanthara With Vignesh Shivan

The Birthday Cake

A Glimpse From The Celebration

