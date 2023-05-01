Maamannan is the upcoming political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. The makers have dropped the first look poster featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu and their characters look intense. The former dressed in a casual outfit looks all enraged and is seen seated with a sword in his hand. The team also mentioned that Maamannan is scheduled to be released in June. Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu In Mari Selvaraj’s Next!

Maamannan First Look Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)