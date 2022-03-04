Mari Selvaraj is known to helm the films Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. He is all set for his next project that has been titled as Maamannan. The upcoming flick features a stellar star cast – Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu. The film’s music will be composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

Maamannan

I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again 🙏🏻 #MAAMANNAN pic.twitter.com/Mye32CiNAr — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)