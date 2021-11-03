Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Major is based on the legacy of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This role would be portrayed by Adivi Sesh. The makers have released a BTS video and dropped glimpses of Adivi’s role and also highlighted other actors in the film. They have also shown how the shooting process went about. The makers have also confirmed that Major would release worldwide in theatres on February 11, 2022. The film is produced by Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies.

Major Release Date

#MajorTheFilm releases on FEBRUARY 11th 2022 ! WORLDWIDE in THEATRES only#MajorOnFeb11https://t.co/y4KYVflr3B This Video shows you a glimpse❤️ A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan@urstrulyMahesh Hindi : Telugu : Malayalam pic.twitter.com/tIpSvxRs7x — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 3, 2021

Major BTS Video

