In a shocking incident, NSG Major Jyoti Rathi’s 59-year-old father, Suresh Kumar Rathi, who had been missing for the past few days, was found dead in a pool of blood in the bathroom of a flat he used to visit occasionally in Rohini, Delhi. The deceased, a Delhi Jal Board Executive Engineer, had a stab injury on the right side of his neck. Speaking to ANI, Major Jyoti Rathi said, “I am serving the nation, but here my own family is not safe. We never gave the flat on rent, and my father used to visit it frequently. When he did not return, we assumed he might have gone to Haridwar. CCTV footage shows him entering the house with a food parcel, but when my brother checked the bathroom, he found him lying in a pool of blood.” Delhi Police have registered a case under section 103(1) BNS at PS Begumpur and launched an investigation into the mysterious killing. Delhi Shocker: UPSC Aspirant Murdered in Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Arrested As Police Unravel Chilling Plot.

NSG Major Jyoti Rathi Says, 'Serving the Nation, But My Family Is Not Safe' Following Father’s Murder in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Daughter of deceased Delhi Jal Board employee and NSG personnel, Major Jyoti Rathi says, " I am serving the nation, but here my own family is not safe..." "I am the daughter of Suresh Kumar Rathi, Executive Engineer, Delhi Jal Board. I learned about this… pic.twitter.com/Z02X7R6wWL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

