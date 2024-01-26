Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Malaikottai Vaaliban opened to positive audience reactions this Thursday (Jan 25), though its initial theatrical run in India encountered mixed reports. Despite a record number of screenings across Kerala and other parts of the country, the film's release in Canada hit a snag in a few cinema halls. Unfortunately, approximately 8000 ticket holders were left disappointed after local authorities denied permission for the film's screening due to 'cartel' troubles. Check out the official statement from the distributors below. Malaikottai Vaaliban Review: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam Action Thriller Receives Mixed Response From Critics!

Malaikottai Vaaliban Suffers Loss?

Dear Canada Due to unforeseen circumstances, some chains have decided to pull the movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban, on the advice of local law enforcement. Canada was on track to record $100K in opening sales. Close to 8000 tickets were sold for the premiere and opening day. These… — KW Talkies (@kwtalkies) January 25, 2024

